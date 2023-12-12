Karnataka: 7 Held for Stripping, Parading Woman After Son Elopes With Girlfriend

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded on Monday, 11 December, in Karnataka's Belagavi district after her 24-year-old son eloped with an 18-year-old woman, whose family had fixed her engagement with another man.

The survivor was allegedly tied to a pole before she was assaulted by the relatives of her son's girlfriend. The Karnataka Police arrested at least seven persons in the incident – and the survivor is undergoing treatment at a Belagavi hospital.