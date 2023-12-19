'Ran To Save Her, but...': Child of Delhi Woman Dragged to Death by Moving Metro

At around 1 pm on a cold winter afternoon on 14 December, 11-year-old Hiten was telling his mother Reena about his day at school while holding her hand tight as they tried to board a crowded metro train in New Delhi's Inderlok station.

Nearly five minutes later, 35-year-old Reena's saree got caught in the door of the train. Just as the train began to move, she was dragged for 25 metres along the platform before she hit her head on a track access gate and landed on the tracks.

Two days after on 16 December, Reena, a vegetable vendor and resident of Nangloi in west Delhi succumbed to her injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital. She suffered severe head and chest injuries following the tragic incident.