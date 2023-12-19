'Ran To Save Her, but...': Child of Delhi Woman Dragged to Death by Moving Metro

Two days after, Reena, a vegetable vendor and resident of Nangloi in west Delhi succumbed to her injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital on 16 December. She suffered severe head and chest injuries.
(Photo: Chetan Bakuni/The Quint)
At around 1 pm on a cold winter afternoon on 14 December, 11-year-old Hiten was telling his mother Reena about his day at school while holding her hand tight as they tried to board a crowded metro train in New Delhi's Inderlok station.
Nearly five minutes later, 35-year-old Reena's saree got caught in the door of the train. Just as the train began to move, she was dragged for 25 metres along the platform before she hit her head on a track access gate and landed on the tracks.
Two days after on 16 December, Reena, a vegetable vendor and resident of Nangloi in west Delhi succumbed to her injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital. She suffered severe head and chest injuries following the tragic incident.
On Wednesday, 20 December, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a compensation of Rs 15 Lakhs to the children.
While Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed the DMRC to share a detailed report on the incident, The Quint spoke to Reena's family on the loss of their loved one.
Reena, the sole breadwinner of the family after her husband died in 2014, is survived by her 13-year-old daughter Ria and Hiten.
On 14 December, Reena and Hiten left their home at around 12:30 pm to travel to Meerut, their hometown, to attend the wedding of her nephew, Ria said.
They took the metro to reach a nearby bus stand, she added.
Reena, the sole bread-winner of the family post her husband's death in 2014, was survived by her 13-year old daughter Ria and Hiten.
According to police officials, Reena was trying to board a train’s general compartment at Inderlok Metro Station on the Red Line. While Reena managed to get inside the train, she lost Hiten and had to step out to find him, they said.
Hiten told The Quint that he began screaming for help as he saw his mother lying on the track with a pool of blood.
Reena's family however alleged that nearly three hospitals refused to treat her. "First we took her to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, but they refused to take her in due to lack of a ventilator. Even Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lok Nayak hospital refused for similar reasons. She was finally shifted to Safdarjung Hospital," Reena's sister-in-law Sonu, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said.
The Delhi Police has also registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, officials confirmed.
Metro trains are usually equipped with sensors that ensure that doors automatically open when there is "any form of obstruction."
The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into the incident.
Reena, Hiten and Ria used to reside in a small one-bedroom set in west Delhi's Nangloi.
Both Ria and Hiten sat in silence in the corner of their small one-bedroom house nestled in the streets of Nangloi. They have still not come to terms with their mother death, relatives told The Quint.
Reena's sibling, Jyoti, said that her elder sister used to earn around Rs 400 or less a day. "Hiten's health has been bad for the last few months. To meet the medical expenses, she had taken on more jobs. She worked as a domestic help in the morning, sold vegetables in the afternoon, and made newspaper packets at night," Jyoti said.
Monika Sonkar, Reena's sister-in-law, said that she is worried about the children's future.
Reena's kin have also sought a compensation from DMRC to finance the education and future of the children.
In a letter, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot requested the Delhi Metro to disclose their policy on compensation for accident victims.
Taking cognisance that the relatives of the children were hesitant to adopt them due to financial constraints, he told the DMRC, “It is essential that adequate financial help is extended to the children so that their educational and other requirements are met.”
13-year-old Ria holding the photo of her mother Reena.
"All we want is for someone to take care of our housing and education. We need financial support. While no amount of money compensate for losing our mother, this can help us. My priority now is to take care of my younger brother. My mother always wanted us to study well. I will ensure he (Hiten) and I do that," Ria said.
In a statement released Wednesday, DMRC said that in addition to providing a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to Reena's children, the organisation will also take care of their educational expenses.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)