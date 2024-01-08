Bilkis Bano: SC Sets Aside Gujarat Govt's Order on Early Release of 11 Convicts

The case: On 15 August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission and released eleven men, sentenced to life for the gang rape of then 21-year-old Bano, and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Who filed the petitions? Besides the petition filed by Bano against the remission, several other Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, and TMC leader Mahua Moitra, challenging the relief.