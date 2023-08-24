'Forced Women To Make Sexual Content': Prosecution Files Against Andrew Tate

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been accused of "forcing women to produce pornographic content" and mentally and sexually coercing them, recent prosecution files by Romanian authorities stated, as per BBC.

The controversial influencer, his brother, and two Romanian women were arrested in December 2022 and were later charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to "sexually exploit women" in Romania.

What do the files say? The prosecution files – about 300 pages long – seen by the BBC claims that in one instance of sexual violence by the accused, one of the women was left with eye and breast injuries. Moreover, the prosecutors claim that in "transcribed audio messages," Tristan Tate could be heard saying he will "slave these b*****s."

What is the case about? A few months ago, Romanian authorities had said in a statement that the Tate brothers misled seven women through fake promises of love, "recruited" them, and transported them to a house in Bucharest, where they were allegedly sexually exploited.