'Forced Women To Make Sexual Content': Prosecution Files Against Andrew Tate

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been accused of "forcing women to produce pornographic content" and mentally and sexually coercing them, recent prosecution files by Romanian authorities stated, as per BBC.
(Photo: The Quint)
Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been accused of "forcing women to produce pornographic content" and mentally and sexually coercing them, recent prosecution files by Romanian authorities stated, as per BBC.
The controversial influencer, his brother, and two Romanian women were arrested in December 2022 and were later charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to "sexually exploit women" in Romania.
What do the files say? The prosecution files – about 300 pages long – seen by the BBC claims that in one instance of sexual violence by the accused, one of the women was left with eye and breast injuries. Moreover, the prosecutors claim that in "transcribed audio messages," Tristan Tate could be heard saying he will "slave these b*****s."
What is the case about? A few months ago, Romanian authorities had said in a statement that the Tate brothers misled seven women through fake promises of love, "recruited" them, and transported them to a house in Bucharest, where they were allegedly sexually exploited.
How were the women 'exploited'? The OnlyFans site used to upload the women's pornographic content was allegedly controlled by a co-accused in the case, Georgiana Naghel, a Romanian national. Nearly half of their earnings from TikTok also went to the accused persons, the prosecution said, as per BBC.
The women had to produce content as per a strict schedule and were threatened with violence if they failed to do so. Threats – in the form of purported text messages by Naghel – included "break your teeth" or "end up in the morgue," as per the prosecution files seen by BBC.
Penalties were also slapped on the women for taking "long breaks," "crying while live online," or "wiping their nose while live," the BBC report says.
As per purported transcriptions of audio messages from 2020, Tristan Tate said he did not want the women to have access to their accounts on PornHub and OnlyFans.
The case files also have details of Andrew Tate physically and sexually abusing the women. One of them says he "slapped her across the face" and that she couldn't reject his advances as he would "hold her head during sex." He would also threaten to "get her pregnant and lock her in a house."
All the accused in the case have denied the allegations against them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)