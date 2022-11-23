Scoliosis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Scoliosis is a condition in which the spine begins to take a curve sideways, it may also be a C or S-shaped curve. Scoliosis can affect a person at any age but it becomes difficult to treat in growing children. According to US NIH, children between 10 to 12 years of age can experience the condition.

There is no specific cause of scoliosis. But the other risk factors and conditions that increase the risk are discussed below. A structural curve in scoliosis is permanent and may be due to a medical condition or injury. A nonstructural curve can be temporary and it can be treated.

Scoliosis is not noticeable the patients with this condition may lean to one side or have uneven shoulders or hips due to the spinal curve.

In this article, we provide an overview causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of scoliosis.