Most Number of ‘Zero-Food Kids’ Globally: Decoding India’s Malnutrition Crisis

Dr Rajiv Tandon agrees. He says that among India’s many vulnerable populations, a more attentive and focused strategy needs to be introduced to help children in the most backwards of areas where last mile reach of government programmes may not be equitable.

Dr Bhan goes on to add that several other inferences can be made from this data, indirectly. He says:

The data might be able to show that the parents and primary caregivers of these children might be struggling with food access and food scarcity too – since most families prioritise the nutrition of children.

Building on the same argument, it could also show that the families could be struggling with health concerns too.

The lack of nutrition at such a young age could lead to development and growth disorders in the children.

However, Dr Tandon is not fully convinced that the data on ‘zero-food children’ could be used to make an inference about maternal health as well.

He points out that at the six-months mark, the infant starts gaining some mobility and their health could now be independent of the mother’s.