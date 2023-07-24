Emmy-Nominated ‘The Bear’ Finds the Perfect Recipe for the Language of Food

Unease is weaved into the tonality of the show – starting from the family dynamics to the mayhem of a disorderly and later an orderly kitchen. Cooking is at the centre of the frenzy – the passion that most of the characters embody spills into all that they create. Marcus (Lionel Boyce), the in-house dessert chef, reclaims Carmy’s family cannoli recipe by fashioning a savoury dessert – parmesan shell stuffed with mortadella and cream, garnished with caviar – he calls it ‘The Micheal.’ So, despite the disconcerting family equations, it's the food that manages to pay homage to the love the family shared after Mikey's death.