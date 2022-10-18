Explained | India's Rank on the Global Hunger Index And Why The Centre is Upset

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 is out and a drop in India's hunger ranking has left the Centre miffed.

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries that could be ranked and a total 136 nations that were assessed. Last year, India ranked 101 out of 116 countries, while in 2020 the country was placed in the 94th position.

With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labelled “serious”.

This year, India has been ranked even behind nations like Pakistan (99), Bangladesh (84), Nepal (81), and Sri Lanka (64).

In fact, in Asia, Afghanistan is the only nation behind India, with a rank of 109.

But how is the Global Hunger Index calculated? Who funds the Global Hunger Index? And why has the Centre dismissed the report as "erroneous"?