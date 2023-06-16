Watch: What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Smoking?

First, your heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature start to normalise only 20 MINUTES after you stub that cigarette butt.

In about EIGHT HOURS, your body has likely expelled over 90 percent of the nicotine.

AFTER 12 HOURS, if you don’t step out for another cigarette break, your blood oxygen level begins to go up, and your carbon monoxide levels start dropping.

The first day of not smoking can be the toughest. You feel anxious, jittery, and uneasy. But remember, it gets worse before it gets better.

On DAY THREE, you are 100 percent nicotine-free. This means the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal peak at this time, but remember these symptoms are a sign that the body is in rebuild mode.

In the first week itself, Your sense of smell and taste begins to improve, and that makes food so much more enjoyable.

Fast forward to a MONTH LATER, and your lung function has improved by 30 percent, which means you can start climbing a flight of stairs without huffing and puffing.