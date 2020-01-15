Mumbai Girl Dies After Bathroom Geyser Emits Carbon Monoxide

A 15-year-old girl died in a freak mishap on Sunday, 5 January, in Mumbai's Borivali area of carbon monoxide poisoning after oxygen levels in her bathroom dropped due to emission from a geyser.

The teen, Dhruvi Gohil was having a bath in the morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident happened, an official said.

“Her parents noticed she was taking a lot of time and started knocking on the bathroom door. When they did not get an answer, they broke the door and found Dhruvi lying unconscious, with the right side of her body scalded due to hot water.”