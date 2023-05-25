Cough Syrups To Be Quality Checked Before Export: What of Those Sold in India?

To understand the context of this order, let's rewind a bit. Since the Gambia incident in 2022, where at least 60 children died in the country, due to acute kidney injury, after they had consumed cough syrups manufactured by an Indian drug maker.

Later in December 2022, Uzbekistan claimed that at least 18 children in the country had died after allegedly taking an India-manufactured cough syrup. The laboratory tests of a batch of syrups found "the presence of ethylene glycol", a toxic substance.

Although the stance of Indian authorities has been to deny any links to them, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has, on multiple occasions, issues medical product alerts on India-made cough syrups.

Speaking to FIT, Malini Aisola, co-convener of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), suggests that this seems like a move to reassure the global community about the quality of cough syrups being exported, in a bid to mitigate the 'bad publicity' that the Centre is facing because of these incidents.