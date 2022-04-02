UK Health Security Agency Reports 3 "New" Variants of COVID: XE, XF and XD

Many recombinants and variants of COVID are likely to emerge in the weaning-off process, according to American epidemiologist Dr. Maria Von Kerkhove.
(Photo: iStock)
The UK Health Security Agency has stated that the UK is currently witnessing three recombinant variants of COVID, dubbed XE, XF, and XD, apart from the existing cases of Omicron and Delta.
According to the report, the recombinant variants XD and XF are a combination of the previous strains of Delta and BA.1.
It adds that XD has an Omicron S gene as well as a Delta genome, requires biological characterisation. The report adds that XF caused a small cluster in the UK but has not been detected since 15 February 2022.
A report in quotes the World Health Organization as stating that XE is a particular cause of concern because it has a higher transmissibility rate. The report adds:
It adds that "early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation."
In a statement to ANI, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society's director Rakesh Mishra stated that only 600 cases of XE have been detected so far, and that there was no reason "to press the panic button."
Experts have warned of possible recombinant variants of COVID, like Deltacron, which display the traits of other variants like Delta and Omicron.
Virologist Tom Peacock has stated that while there are several recombinant variants of COVID being witnessed and designated every day, like XM, XQ, XL, and XR, all of them have been outdone by the spread of BA.2 Omicron.
American epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove in a conversation with the World Health Organisation stated that many variants and offshoots of COVID-19 are highly likely in the process of weaning off of the virus. She added that this was a normal part of the process.
She also warned people to continue being cautious and follow mask rules and safety measures, adding that the pandemic is not over.
(With inputs from The Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)