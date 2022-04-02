UK Health Security Agency Reports 3 "New" Variants of COVID: XE, XF and XD

The UK Health Security Agency has stated that the UK is currently witnessing three recombinant variants of COVID, dubbed XE, XF, and XD, apart from the existing cases of Omicron and Delta.

According to the report, the recombinant variants XD and XF are a combination of the previous strains of Delta and BA.1.

It adds that XD has an Omicron S gene as well as a Delta genome, requires biological characterisation. The report adds that XF caused a small cluster in the UK but has not been detected since 15 February 2022.