World’s First Saliva-Based Pregnancy Test Launched in UK: What We Know

The world's first saliva-based pregnancy test, SaliStick, that claims to find out if a person is pregnant just through a "spit test" was launched in the United Kingdom.

Jerusalem-based medical startup company, Salignostics, used the technology behind COVID-19 testing kits to develop SaliStick.

The test detects hormone hCG which develops in the body only when a person is pregnant.

Here’s all you need to know.