World’s First Saliva-Based Pregnancy Test Launched in UK: What We Know

The world's first saliva-based pregnancy test, SaliStick, that claims to find out if a person is pregnant just through a "spit test" was launched in the United Kingdom.
Jerusalem-based medical startup company, Salignostics, used the technology behind COVID-19 testing kits to develop SaliStick.
The test detects hormone hCG which develops in the body only when a person is pregnant.
How it works: Just like with a Rapid COVID test, SaliStick works by putting the foam-tipped stick in the mouth for a few seconds.
Now this stick that has saliva on it is to be placed in a plastic tube where a biochemical reaction will happen and within 3-15 minutes, it'll tell you whether you’re pregnant or not.
This test can be used from the very first day of a missed period.
Where is it available? The test, which received certification by the European Union, is available in the UK and Ireland at Superdrug stores for now. It costs £9.99, or close to Rs 1,047.
However, according to Open Access Government, the product is also available in Israel, UAE, and South Africa.
Now, the company has also applied for approval at the United States Food & Drug Administration, so it might soon be available there as well.
