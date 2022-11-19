Does BMI Affect Pregnancy? Experts Explain Why A Mother's Health Matters

Maternal weight can cause a lot of life-risking health hazards for both mother and child.
The increasing rate of pregnancy with a high or low Body Mass Index (BMI) poses as a huge threat to obstetric practice, say experts, adding that maternal weight can cause a lot of life-risking health hazards for both mother and foetus.
So, to understand it better and work around the issue, FIT spoke to two experts — Dr (Lt Col) Leena N Sreedhar, HOD and Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, and Dr Mokshadayini S, Consultant Reproductive Genomics, Medgenome.
Why does a person’s BMI matter while carrying a child?
It's very important right from when a person plans their child.
"Patients who are having a low BMI – anything less than 18, have a higher chance of having a baby which has low birth weight or developing fetal growth restriction in days to come," says Dr (Lt Col) Leena N Sreedhar.
What are the different ways BMI can affect pregnancy?
According to Dr Mokshadayini S, "Pregnant women with a higher BMI are at greater risk of a variety of pregnancy-related complications such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes"
Maternal weight can make the assessment of fetal size, presentation and external monitoring of fetal heart tracing more challenging during pregnancy, she added.
"It has also been seen that there is a category of polycystic ovaries syndrome which is seen in lean patients. They have irregular cycles so they can have a higher chance of having ovulatory cycles which can pose a risk to them having a pregnancy," says Dr (Lt Col) Leena N Sreedhar.
How can one manage BMI during their pregnancy?
Have dal, chappati, and vegetables which are inexpensive and available for everyone. Additionally, it is important to take at least 1 cup of milk which is a good source of calcium. For iron sources, we have palak, methi, and channa, if you are vegetarian.
Dr (Lt Col) Leena N Sreedhar concludes, "A balanced diet is a must. One doesn't have to go for dietary advice unless a person is diabetic during pregnancy, have renal problems, or has any other complications which require a special diet."
