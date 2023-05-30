World No Tobacco Day 2023: 10+ Best Quotes To Encourage and Stop Smoking

Every year on 31st May, World No Tobacco Day is celebrated to raise public awareness of the dangers and health risks associated with tobacco use. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the negative consequences of tobacco use and to support effective legislation and policies that will reduce tobacco usage worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations."

Let us check out the World No Tobacco Day 2023 quotes below to encourage people to quit smoking.