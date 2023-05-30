World No Tobacco Day 2023: 10+ Best Quotes To Encourage and Stop Smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Here is the list of quotes that will encourage you to quit smoking.
(Photo: The Quint)
Every year on 31st May, World No Tobacco Day is celebrated to raise public awareness of the dangers and health risks associated with tobacco use. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the negative consequences of tobacco use and to support effective legislation and policies that will reduce tobacco usage worldwide.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations."
Let us check out the World No Tobacco Day 2023 quotes below to encourage people to quit smoking.
"Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits and at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." [Margaret Chan].
"Smoking kills. If you're killed, you've lost a very important part of your life." [Brooke Shields].
The true face of smoking is disease, death and horror, not the glamour and sophistication the pushers in the tobacco industry try to portray. [David Byrne].
Giving up tobacco is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times. [Mark Twain].
Much smoking kills live men and cures dead swine. [George D. Prentice].
The best way to stop smoking is to just stop – no ifs, ands or butts. [Edith Zittler].
"Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs." [King James].
Tobacco marketing often reaches children and youth and entices them to start using tobacco while they are still at an impressionable age. Nearly four out of five high school cigarette smokers will become adult smokers, even if they intend to quit in a few years. By the time they want to quit, they're hooked. [Tom Frieden].
"The tobacco companies knew quite early on the addictive nature of their product." [Neil Cavuto].
Those who use tobacco, tea and coffee should lay these idols aside, and put their cost into the treasury of the Lord. [Ellen G. White].
Tobacco is a silent killer. Don't ruin your life for small pleasures.
Consuming tobacco may look cool but the harmful effects will be hazardous for you that you will regret lifelong.
Before smoking just think about your family once. Smoking Kills!!
