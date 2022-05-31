World Milk Day 2022: Benefits of Milk for the Skin

Know the benefits of milk and how you can use it for the skin this World Milk Day 2022.
World Milk Day is celebrated on 31 May every year. The main aim to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about the milk industry and the various benefits of milk.
The day comes with an opportunity to focus attention on milk and to publicise the activities of milk industry. Various countries choose the same day to celebrate World Milk Day.
In this article, we will help you know more about milk and how it can be beneficial for your skin. So, make up your mind if you want to make milk a part of your daily skincare routine.
According to PubMed, acne can be caused due to the underlying problem of lack of vitamin D. Therefore, applying milk can help get rid of acne. It is because fortified milk is rich in vitamin D. You can also apply milk to painful and inflamed acne for a soothing effect.
Milk helps temporarily reduce the appearance of acne. But there are few studies that say milk can be a harmful acne treatment for a few skin types. Therefore, consult a dermatologist before using milk on active acne.
You must have heard your mothers or grandmothers talking about the effects of cool milk on the skin in summer. According to Healthline, Applying cool milk with a washcloth helps draw heat from the layers of skin after prolonged sun exposure.
People have been using this home remedy for sunburns for ages. But more research is required to back up using milk as a treatment for inflammation or sunburn. People who have dairy sensitivity must be careful before using this home remedy.
You can use shelf-stable canned milk or cool dairy milk to make a cool compress that can help soothe your symptoms. Using these home remedies doesn't mean you don't have to take steps to prevent sun damage.
Milk can be used as a natural exfoliating agent due to its natural acidity levels and lactic acid content. People have experienced benefits after using milk as an exfoliating agent. You can give it a try as well.
Studies show that highly concentrated lactic acid encourages cell turnover and clears away dead skin cells. However, there are many other exfoliants in the market that are better than milk and are more effective.
Milk is known for its moisturising properties and that is why people can use it for locking in the moisture in the skin. Milk is also used in exfoliating products sold in the market. Milk also contains biotin and other moisturising elements that nourish dry, cracked, withered, and flaky skin. It has the ability to go into deeper layers of skin and provide the required conditioning and moisturisation from the inside.
It is a great source of hydration for the skin and helps get rid of itchiness. You can also use milk as a face mask or cleanser for soft and glowing skin. Vitamins in milk help maintain healthy and youthful skin.
According to PubMed, the protein found in dairy products helps promote skin elasticity in old age. Milk contains retinol, which is known for its anti-ageing and skin-restoring properties.
Moreover, vitamin D in milk also has anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory effects and protects the skin from UV rays. Skin ageing is a natural process, and sometimes can be a result of a bad skincare routine. Continuous exposure to the sun can cause wrinkles. Milk is helpful due to the presence of lactic acid. It helps attain smooth and glowing skin.
Magnesium in raw milk fights off free radicals and reduces signs of ageing by increasing collagen production. Protein in milk helps in tissue repair and growth thus tightening and firming the skin.
