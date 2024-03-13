World Kidney Day 2024: Know Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment Of Wilms' Tumor

The tumor arises in the kidney and most often appears in children, usually between the ages of two and four, and is very different from adult kidney cancers; cure rates are very high with early diagnosis. On the occasion of World Kidney Day, we will highlight the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for Wilms' tumor.

Wilms' tumor is one of the most prevalent malignant renal tumors in the pediatric age group. The disease usually requires a multimodal approach for the treatment, encompassing surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, which is significantly draining for the children and emotionally challenging for the parents. However, over the recent decades, there has been a remarkable transformation in the prognosis of this fatal disease, resulting in significantly improved survival rates.