Mumps: Symptoms, Treatment, Causes, Diagnosis and Prevention

The hallmark sign of mumps is the swelling of one or both parotid glands, resulting in a characteristic "chipmunk cheek" appearance. Common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and difficulty swallowing. Diagnosing mumps involves clinical evaluation and laboratory tests, with a healthcare professional assessing symptoms and examining jaw swelling. Confirmation may require a blood test or saliva sample analysis to detect the mumps virus.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for mumps, so management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Bed rest, hydration, pain relievers, and warm or cold compresses can alleviate discomfort. Isolating the infected individual is crucial to prevent the virus from spreading.

Vaccination, specifically the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, is a key preventive measure. Administered in two doses during childhood, the vaccine provides long-lasting immunity. Let's know the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of Mumps in detail.