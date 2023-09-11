Rabies: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Rabies is a viral infection that primarily spreads through a bite from an infected animal. Without early treatment, it is usually fatal. It is an RNA virus of the rhabdovirus family that can affect the body in one of two ways. It can enter the peripheral nervous system directly and migrate to the brain. It can also replicate within muscle tissue, where it is safe from the host’s immune system. From here, it enters the nervous system through the neuromuscular junctions.

Once inside the nervous system, the virus produces acute inflammation of the brain. Coma and death soon follow. There are two types of rabies. The first type, furious or encephalitic rabies, occurs in 80% of human cases, and a person with it is more likely to experience hyperactivity and hydrophobia. The second type, called paralytic or “dumb” rabies, causes paralysis as a dominant symptom. Know the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for rabies below.