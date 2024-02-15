Tooth Decay In Children: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention

According to Dr Nihar Parekh, pediatrician & Founder of Cheers Child Care and SOCC (Second Opinion Online Consultation for Children) below are the common symptoms:

1. White spots: The first visible signs of tooth decay often appear as white spots on the teeth. These chalky areas indicate the demineralization of tooth enamel and indicate the beginning of tooth decay.

2. Sensitivity: Children whose teeth are sensitive to hot, cold or sweet foods and drinks may show signs of tooth decay. Discomfort while eating and drinking should not be ignored.

3. Discoloration: Yellow or brown spots on your teeth can indicate cavities and cavities. Any noticeable change in tooth color requires immediate attention.

4. Bad breath: Despite good oral hygiene habits, your child's persistent bad breath may indicate a build-up of bacteria and decay in the mouth. If bad breath is present, further investigation is needed for potential dental problems.