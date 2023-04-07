World Health Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Slogans, Activities, and Posters

World Health Day 2023 – It was in the year 1948 when the first World Health Assembly was conducted and then the decision to establish the World Health Day was taken. Since 1950 people all over the world celebrate World Health day on 7 April every year.

This day is celebrated on an international, national, regional, and local level with an aim to raise awareness about world health worldwide and various governments and non-governmental organizations participate in the initiative by organizing events and seminars to spread awareness about the same.

This year we will be celebrating the 75th birthday of World Health Organization as well. It is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have contributed to the improvement of quality of life during the last seven decades and motivates us even today to take action and handle the health challenges of today and tomorrow.

Let's know the theme for world health day 2023 along with the posters, quotes, messages, and slogans for you to share.