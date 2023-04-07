World Health Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Slogans, Activities, and Posters

World Health Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Health Day 2023 – It was in the year 1948 when the first World Health Assembly was conducted and then the decision to establish the World Health Day was taken. Since 1950 people all over the world celebrate World Health day on 7 April every year.
This day is celebrated on an international, national, regional, and local level with an aim to raise awareness about world health worldwide and various governments and non-governmental organizations participate in the initiative by organizing events and seminars to spread awareness about the same.
This year we will be celebrating the 75th birthday of World Health Organization as well. It is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have contributed to the improvement of quality of life during the last seven decades and motivates us even today to take action and handle the health challenges of today and tomorrow.
Let's know the theme for world health day 2023 along with the posters, quotes, messages, and slogans for you to share.
This year for their 75th anniversary, world health organization has chosen 'Health for All' as their theme for World Health Day 2023 theme and they will be organizing and planning various campaigns and awareness programmes to start discussions on global health.
1. "Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon." - Doug Larson
2. “Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” - Edward Stanley
3. “Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.”- Charles Simmons
4. Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it! - Naval Ravikant
5. “A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.” - Naval Ravikant
6. Your body is your home for lifetime. Take care of it!
7. Give your health the time it needs else sickness will take away the time.
8. Do something for yourself, start looking after your body from today.
9. May we always be fitter, healthier, and happier.
10. Eat well because you become what you eat.
World Health Day 2023 status
World Health Day 2023 poster
World Health Day 2023 image
Every year, WHO decides a theme for World Health Day and the theme for 2023 is ‘Health for All’. Organizations, corporates, schools, and offices take initiatives to participate in the celebration and the activities may include:
Essay writing competition or project presentation in schools
Debate on health conditions that are a part of the global issues
Organizations can hold a seminar on health and hygiene-related topics
An art and craft session can make a great activity for the World Health Day activity.
Use social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to raise awareness about global health-related problems
Taking the time out to write poems for the care givers who are the backbone of the healthcare system and have played a vital role in the covid-19 situation.
HR can host a fun yoga or aerobics or maybe even a Zumba session at work.
Hold a blood donation drive or a health checkup drive for the employees of your office
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)