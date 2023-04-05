1 in 6 People Globally Affected by Infertility, Finds WHO Report

WHO report: 1 in 6 People Globally Affected by Infertility
(Photo: iStock)
Nearly one in six people around the world is affected by infertility, according to a new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), on 4 April.
The new estimates, using data from 1990 - 2021, underscores the worrying global increase in rates of infertility – defined as a failure to achieve pregnancy after trying for over a year.
Why is infertility on the rise? Who is impacted? FIT breaks it down.
Key findings of the report:
17.5 percent of the adult population in the world is affected by infertility.
There isn't much variation in rates of infertility by region, and income.
High-income countries estimated 17.8 percent
Low- and middle-income countries recorded 16.5 percent
Between the lines: The new estimates show that rising rates of infertility is a global issue, and not restricted to some regions.
"The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate,"said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.
Why does it matter?
While infertility rates are on the rise the world over, solutions of it are largely inaccessible to large populations.
Treatment options such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) aren't available everywhere, and come at high costs.
There is also stigma attached to fertility treatments in many parts of the world, which adds to hesitancy.
In most countries, fertility treatments are not covered in public healthcare, nor offered by employees.
According to the WHO, this results in people in poorer countries having to shell out large parts of their income on fertility treatment compared to people in wealthier countries.
