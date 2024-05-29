World Digestive Health Day 2024: 7 Tips To Boost Digestive Health

1. Quit smoking

Smoking is not only bad for the lungs but also bad for the digestive system. Smoking is found to significantly increase the risk of developing acid reflux, and quitting it has shown to improve symptoms. Smoking also causes stomach ulcers and increses the need for surgery for gastrointestinal cancers and ulcerative colitis.

2. Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise helps the food move through the digestive system faster and reduces the risk of nausea, bloating, constipation. Regular exercise also helps improve digestive health, including the symptoms of constipation and inflammatory bowel disease.

3. Try Probiotics

Probiotics are considered to be good bacteria. They are in yogurts, juices, snacks, and supplements. They help with diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, different probiotics help with different conditions.

4. Stay Hydrated

It takes healthy muscle tone all over the abdomen for the food to digest optimally. Hence one must ensure optimal hydration which helps with the health of the mucosal lining and supports the small intestinal bacteria for proper digestion, and helps prevent constipation.