7 Tips On How To Get Rid Of Heat Rash

Heat Rash Remedies
Heat rash, sometimes called prickly heat, is characterized by small reddish-pink bumps that itch and burn. It is medically known as miliaria and develops when sweat glands become blocked, and sweat gets trapped under the skin. Heat rash is typically found in skin folds, such as armpits, groin, elbows, and under the breasts.
Heat rash is caused by exposure to a hot environment. Symptoms of heat rash are the appearance of a rash and itching. It is diagnosed by looking at skin changes and a history of exposure to heat. Home remedies for treating heat rash include washing the affected area with mild soap, rinsing the area, and gently drying the area. Wear clothing that allows the skin to breathe in a hot environment. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration in hot environments. Let's know more home remedies that can help get rid of heat rash.
1. Cool baths and showers
Heat rash eases up after the skin is cooled down. Bathing in cool water helps with this. Washing the skin gently unclogs the pores which is very crucial since clogged pores contribute to heat rash. One must ensure to dry their skin properly after bathing as skin left wet tend to become irritated.
2. Fans and air conditioners
While the skin heals, it is recommended to avoid excessive sweating and humid air. Ventilation is important in letting the rash dry out and stay cool. Stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible ot use an air fan.
3. Light, moisture-wicking clothes
As the skin heals itself, avoid clothing that irritates the skin or makes you sweat more. Moisture-wicking clothing which is light and loose helps the skin heal without irritating it. It is adviced to wear cotton clothes since not being a moisture-wicking fabric, it is quite breathable and proves to be comfortable to wear as well.
4. Ice packs or cold cloths
Cold compresses prove to be beneficial for soothing irritated skin. Face cloths soaked in cold water, or ice wrapped in a cloth, helps to reduce the pain and irritation associated with heat rash.
5. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory and antiseptic that helps to cool down the skin at the same time prevents infections. Applying aloe vera gel helps to soothe swelling and pain. Using aloe vera gel directly on heat rash helps to relieve the discomfort.
6. Neem
Neem helps treat number of skin rashes. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Combine neem powder with water to make a paste, apply it to the rash, leave it on for a few minutes, and wash it off. One can also add neem powder to a lukewarm bath.
7. Sandalwood Paste/Powder
Sandalwood paste or its powder is an old age remedy which helps to reduce prickly heat, due to its immense cooling property. It cools the body temperature. Make sandalwood paste in rose water and apply on the affected areas, let it dry and then rinse with cold water.
