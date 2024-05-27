7 Tips On How To Get Rid Of Heat Rash

1. Cool baths and showers

Heat rash eases up after the skin is cooled down. Bathing in cool water helps with this. Washing the skin gently unclogs the pores which is very crucial since clogged pores contribute to heat rash. One must ensure to dry their skin properly after bathing as skin left wet tend to become irritated.

2. Fans and air conditioners

While the skin heals, it is recommended to avoid excessive sweating and humid air. Ventilation is important in letting the rash dry out and stay cool. Stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible ot use an air fan.

3. Light, moisture-wicking clothes

As the skin heals itself, avoid clothing that irritates the skin or makes you sweat more. Moisture-wicking clothing which is light and loose helps the skin heal without irritating it. It is adviced to wear cotton clothes since not being a moisture-wicking fabric, it is quite breathable and proves to be comfortable to wear as well.

4. Ice packs or cold cloths

Cold compresses prove to be beneficial for soothing irritated skin. Face cloths soaked in cold water, or ice wrapped in a cloth, helps to reduce the pain and irritation associated with heat rash.