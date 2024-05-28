World Digestive Health Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Digestive Health Day 2024: World Digestive Health Day is observed on 29 May every year. This day is dedicated to spreading awareness about gastrointestinal (G.I.) diseases and helping people make better decisions about their health.

This day is full of events and activities. The World Gastroenterology Organization also holds seminars to educate people about different aspects of G.I. diseases. The organization also encourages people to take an active interest in their health and follow a healthy lifestyle. Let's know more about the theme, history, significance, and activities for the world digestive health day 2024.