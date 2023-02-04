World Cancer Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Status and Awareness Slogans

World Cancer Day 2023 will be celebrated today on 4 February 2023. Here is the list of wishes, quotes, images, and slogans.
World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on 4 February. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the deadly disease called cancer, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.
The main purpose behind celebrating the World Cancer Day is to draw the attention of all government bodies, medical professionals, and the general public towards reducing the impact and burden of cancer on the society.
Every year, approximately 7 lakh new cancer cases are detected by the healthcare providers. Five different types of cancers have been predominantly found in Indian women including Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Cancer, and Oral Cancer.
The World Cancer Day is observed globally to aware common public about the preventive measures of this harmful disease that is the second-leading cause of death worldwide.
The theme of World Cancer Day 2023, and 2024 is “Close The Care Gap".
Below are some of the quotes, wishes, images and slogans on World Cancer Day 2023 to raise awareness among people.
On this World Cancer Day, I wish you a speedy recovery. May You live long.
Kudos to all the cancer survivors who have been fighters in their journey.
May God grant courage to all the people of world suffering from cancer.
Cancer is a deadly disease is taking thousands of lives every day. On this World Cancer Day, spread as much knowledge as you can so that people will be saved from this disastrous and fatal disease.
I wish a lot of strength and power to all the cancer patients. May God grant courage to their family and loved ones.
Sending you lots of prayers and good wishes on this World Cancer Day. You have been a real hero in your journey.
Cancer is not a disease of one person disease, instead it is a plight of whole family. Sending lots of prayers to all the cancer patients and their loved ones on this cancer day.
World Cancer Day 2023 Images.
World Cancer Day 2023 Quotes and Wishes.
World Cancer Day 2023: Awareness Slogans.
World Cancer Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Posters for Awareness.
Published: 04 Feb 2023,07:00 AM IST