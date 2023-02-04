World Cancer Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Status and Awareness Slogans

World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on 4 February. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the deadly disease called cancer, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.

The main purpose behind celebrating the World Cancer Day is to draw the attention of all government bodies, medical professionals, and the general public towards reducing the impact and burden of cancer on the society.

Every year, approximately 7 lakh new cancer cases are detected by the healthcare providers. Five different types of cancers have been predominantly found in Indian women including Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Uterine Cancer, and Oral Cancer.