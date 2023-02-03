World Cancer Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Cancer is the second cause of deaths around the globe. Research proved that cancer affects the lives of 10 million people annually. Developing countries witness seven out of every 10 cancer-related deaths. But the sad part is that the 40 percent of these deaths worldwide can be prevented with a little awareness about lifestyle changes, regular checkups, and early detection and treatment.

World cancer day is celebrated on 4 February every year with an aim to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention. The commemoration aims to grab the attention of stakeholders, including governments, healthcare professionals, and the general public, to work towards reducing the impact of cancer.

Let's have a look on the history, significance, theme, and other details for World Cancer Day 2023.