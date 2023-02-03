World Cancer Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Happy World Cancer Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
Cancer is the second cause of deaths around the globe. Research proved that cancer affects the lives of 10 million people annually. Developing countries witness seven out of every 10 cancer-related deaths. But the sad part is that the 40 percent of these deaths worldwide can be prevented with a little awareness about lifestyle changes, regular checkups, and early detection and treatment.
World cancer day is celebrated on 4 February every year with an aim to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention. The commemoration aims to grab the attention of stakeholders, including governments, healthcare professionals, and the general public, to work towards reducing the impact of cancer.
Let's have a look on the history, significance, theme, and other details for World Cancer Day 2023.
The theme of World Cancer Day for 2022, 2023, and 2024 was decided to be “Close The Care Gap".
This multi-year campaign aims to address the problem of how inequities affect care for cancer patients, bringing together people for action, and putting pressure on the higher echelons of power to address this decades-long endemic.
World Cancer Day came into existence on 4 February 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. It was started by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise awareness about the disease and encourage its early detection, deterrence, and treatment.
According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993 in Geneva. It is a membership-based society working towards the eradication of cancer around the world.
The first International Cancer Day was celebrated in Geneva and Switzerland in the same year. World Cancer Day was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. The event was organized in Paris and was attended by members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from around the world.
A document titled the ‘Charter of Paris Against Cancer,’ was signed with a commitment of improving the facilitation and quality of life of cancer patients with investment in researching, preventing, and treating cancer.
World Cancer Day is celebrated with an aim to draw attention to the global effect of cancer and provide a platform to highlight the importance of early detection and access to treatment to save lives. It unites action for individuals, governments, and organisations to work together to reduce the adverse effects of cancer on individuals, families, and communities around the world.
There are warning signs and symptoms of various cancers and there are multiple benefits of early detection. This day encourages people to get that check-up and speak with their doctor.
Talking about cancer can be difficult and triggering for few individuals but dealing with the disease openly can improve outcomes of an individual and community.
