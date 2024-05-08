World Asthma Day 2024: 7 Mistakes An Asthma Patient Must Avoid

7 Mistakes to avoid with Asthma
Asthma is a condition in which the patient's airways narrow and swell and produce extra mucus. This makes the breathing difficult and also triggers coughing, a whistling sound (wheezing) when one breathes out and shortness of breath.
For some, asthma is a minor nuisance. For others, it proves to be a major problem that interferes with daily activities and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. Asthma cannot be cured, but its symptoms can be controlled. Since asthma often changes over time, it is important that one works with their doctor to track the signs and symptoms and adjust their treatment as needed. There are a few things people must take care of and avoid doing if they suffer from asthma.
1. Using Inhaler Only in Need
Many people tend to keep their inhaler handy and don’t use it unless they start feeling out of breathing which is not a good practice. Asthma doctors recommend to use inhaler anytime one wants, just to be on safe side. Same is the case with medicines, they must not be consumed only at the time of need, which are meant to be taken daily.
2. Keeping Pets at Home
Being an asthma patient one must love themselves a bit more than they love their pets. It is really not recommended for asthmatics to keep pets at home or must consult their doctor first before keeping one. Asthma patients must go for allergy testing in asthma clinic if they can really keep the pet with them or not and of course make sure to always wash hands once in contact with the pet body.
3. Not being aware of their triggers in weather changes
One must know their asthma triggers as weather is an important factor which cannot be ignored in diseases like asthma. For instance, there can be high pollen count if weather is windy or in spring season while it could be very cold outside in winter season. It is better to stay inside in such weather conditions or if it is very necessary to go out then one must take some precautions to avoid asthma attacks.
4. Replacing Relaxing Therapy with Medicines
It is not prohibited from going to relaxing therapies or alternate treatments but relying on it completely can be dangerous. One must consult their asthma doctor before opting for any alternate treatment. It is also recommended to never discontinue controller medicines if the person starts feeling better with that treatment as asthma is a chronic disease and may attack as soon as the controller is out of its way.
5. Not Cleaning House Regularly
Sometimes while being occupied with job and other stuff, people tend to ignore cleaning and dusting their house regularly which can trigger asthma. Clean visibly dirty surfaces before disinfecting. Avoid disturbing dust because it can be an asthma trigger.
6. Leaving Doors and Windows Open
One cannot avoid air pollution if they have asthma so they must keep the doors and windows closed for as much time as possible. Smoke, pollen and air pollution are a very good asthma triggers so it is better to avoid them and breath easily inside the house. Open doors and windows to bring in fresh air, only if it’s safe to improve ventilation.
7. Not Having an Asthma Action Plan
Asthma action plans are very important in case of emergency as well as proves to be very useful for maintaining medicine record as well. However, one must have all the emergency measures written over it so that they are aware enough of what to do in case the situation worsens at home or any other place. It also helps your friends and family with the action plan to help you instead of just panicking, so make sure you have one with you every time.
