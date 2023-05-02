World Asthma Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Asthma Day was first observed in the year 1998 when the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) organized the first annual event to raise awareness about asthma and make people understand its impact on people's lives.

The first Asthma Day was celebrated on the first Tuesday of May in 1998. The date was chosen to coincide with the spring and fall seasons bcause these are the times when asthma symptoms can worsen due to changes in weather and allergen exposure.

Over the years, World Asthma Day has provided an open platform for advocacy and education about the disease for both organizations and individuals around the world though variety of events and activities like seminars, workshops, rallies, social media campaigns, and educational programs.

The Global Asthma Network (GAN) was established in 2008 to support the efforts of GINA in promoting asthma awareness and care. Over 60 countries participate in this global observance making it a key event in the global health calendar.