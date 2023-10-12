World Arthritis Day 2023: Theme, Posters & Quotes

World Arthritis Day 2023 is celebrated on 12 October every year. It is a global initiative established in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI). The aim of the day is to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) because around 200 of them are unknown to the people and often overlooked. The event raises awareness about the existence and effects of these debilitating conditions.

This initiative not only raises awareness about the impact of these conditions on people’s lives but also educates individuals about the symptoms, prevention steps, and the importance of early diagnosis of these diseases. On this day, individuals, organizations, and governments all around the world come together to speak out and create opportunities for better support and treatment options for those affected by RMDs. Let's have a look at the theme, posters, and quotes for World Arthritis Day and we can also share them with friends and family to raise awareness.