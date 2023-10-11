World Arthritis Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Awareness & More

World Arthritis Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed every year on 12 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about arthritis, rheumatic conditions, and other musculoskeletal diseases. One of the main goals of observing World Arthritis Day is to educate people about the signs, symptoms, causes, early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a debilitating health condition known as arthritis.
Arthritis is a consolidated term for different types of joint-related conditions. People suffering from this condition often suffer from symptoms like pain, inflammation, stiffness, and reduced mobility in joints. There are different types of arthritis including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Gout, Psoriatic arthritis, Septic arthritis, and more. Each type of arthritis varies in terms of signs, symptoms, and causes.
Among all the types of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are the most common. Osteoarthritis is caused when there is a damage in a joint cartilage, and that results in inflammation and swelling. Rheumatoid arthritis on the other hand is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks joint membranes and ultimately destroys the bone and cartilage within a joint. Arthritis is a painful, prevalent, disabling, and burdensome condition that affects almost people of all age groups. The various organs affected by arthritis are arms, hands, nerves, eyes, skin, lungs, heart, etc.
World Arthritis Day provides a unified platform for people to discuss various aspects of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). It also promotes and fosters scientific research & medical education in the field of RMD.
The theme of World Arthritis Day 2023 is "Living with an RMD at all stages of life."
Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) established the World Arthritis Day (WAD). The first ever World Arthritis Day was celebrated on 12 October 1996.
Every year on the occasion of World Arthritis Day, different international organisations like Arthritis Foundation collaborate to create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, and eradicate the barriers in the management of this devastating health condition.
The main significance of celebrating World Arthritis Day is to promote understanding of arthritis, dispel myths and misconceptions, and provide accurate information about the condition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)