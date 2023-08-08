WHO Issues Alert Over India-Made Cough Syrup in Iraq; Fifth in 10 Months

Image used for representation.
The World Health Organization on Monday, 7 August, sent out a 'substandard medicine alert' from Iraq for a cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company.
The cough syrup, COLD OUT – manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd for DabLife Pharma Pvt Ltd India – had 0.25 percent diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent ethylene glycol.
Why this is important: This is the fifth alert worldwide about a drug manufactured by an Indian company and the fourth alone for an India-made cough syrup.
The WHO has now advised global health authorities, and countries likely effected by these products, to increase surveillance on product supply chains and informal market places.
What are the risks?
The WHO has alerted that the substandard cough syrup is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.
It can also cause:
Abdominal pain
Vomitting
Diarrhoea
Inability to pass urine
Headache
Altered mental state
Acute kidney injury
Risks of death
A comment from the Union Health Ministry is still awaited on the Issue.
Substandard products brought to light in the last year:
October 2022- WHO issued an alert against four cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited after 66 children reportedly dead in the Gambia.
January 2023- WHO again raised alarm after 18 children allegedly died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by Uttar Pradesh-based Marion Biotech.
February 2023- The US Food and Drug Administration raised alarm against the use of eye drops manufactured by Global Healthcare Pharma and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears after 55 people allegedly suffered from blindness and one person reportedly died.
April 2023 - A third cough syrup alert was issued by the WHO against Punjab-based QP Pharmaceuticals.
