WHO Issues Alert Over India-Made Cough Syrup in Iraq; Fifth in 10 Months

The World Health Organization on Monday, 7 August, sent out a 'substandard medicine alert' from Iraq for a cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company.

The cough syrup, COLD OUT – manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd for DabLife Pharma Pvt Ltd India – had 0.25 percent diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent ethylene glycol.