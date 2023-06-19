Toxic Cough Syrups Continue to Pose Global Threat: WHO's Warning

There is an ongoing global threat posed by toxic cough syrups, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
WHO has now added six more countries to its list which tracks potentially deadly children’s medicines.
While WHO's Rutendo Kawana did not reveal the names of the six countries, he said that investigations are ongoing.
Propylene glycol, an essential component, is often substituted with toxic alternatives such as ethylene glycol ad diethylene glycol since the latter options are cheaper, some pharmaceutical manufacturing experts told Reuters.
WHO suggested that in 2021 when the prices of propylene glycol spiked, cheaper toxic liquids were mixed with the legitimate chemical by some suppliers.
However, the problem is also that since adulterated barrels of propylene glycol may still remain in warehouses, the contaminated medicines stand to be a risk for several years.
Liberia and Cameroon: Nigeria’s regulator recently issued a warning regarding contaminated paracetamol syrups in Liberia. However, no deaths have been reported there.
Gambia and Uzbekistan: India-based manufacturers Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech's drugs too have been linked to deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan.
Indonesia: Last year, Indonesian authorities had also linked the deaths of 200 children with syrups that were sold only domestically, and issued an alert against the product.
However, these cases are not in isolation. The WHO has been warning against giving cough syrups to children below the age of five for over two decades now since there is limited evidence of how effective they are.
