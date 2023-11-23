'No Unusual Virus Behind Surge in Cases': China Tells WHO on Pneumonia Outbreak

WHO Asks China for More Details on Surge in Respiratory Illness: What to Know
No unusual or novel pathogen has been detected, and there are no reports of unusual disease presentation linked to the current surge of pneumonia being reported in North China, said Chinese health authorities responding to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) request for more details on the outbreak.
Putting a looming public fear of the clusters snowballing into a bigger outbreak, the WHO on 23 November, put out a press releases according to which, the Chinese authorities have said that the surge in illnesses in the region due to known bacterial and viral infections, for which treatments exist.
Following reports of an increase in cases of 'mystery pneumonia' among children in China, the WHO had put down an official request on 22 November asking for more detailed epidemiologic and clinical information through the International Health Regulations mechanism.
Here's everything we know so far about the situation there.
What we know so far: At a press conference on 13 November 2023, the National Health Commission in China reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.
On 21 November, the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.
The media reports spurted panic with many fearing the possibility of another COVID-like outbreak.
But, But, But: The WHO said that as per a telephonic conference held with the Chinese authorities, including the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Beijing Children’s Hospital, facilitated by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention, the upsurge in hospital admissions of children has been due to known bacteria and viruses including Mycoplasma Pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), adenovirus and influenza, that usually thrive in this season.
The Situation is Being Closely Watched: According to the WHO report, the global health authority is in contact with clinicians and scientists in China who are monitoring the situation, as well as providing timely reports on the circulation patterns of the known pathogens.
More details on the development are awaited.
What you should know: While the situation is being monitored by the WHO, they have also taken out an advisory on how people can protect themselves, particularly those who reside in the affected areas:
Take flu, COVID and other recommended vaccination
Keep distance from people who are ill
Stay at home if you have symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sneezing etc.
Get tested for COVID-19 if needed
Wear masks in public, especially if you have symptoms of respiratory illness
Ensure good ventilation
Keep up hand hygiene, and frequent hand-washing
