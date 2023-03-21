Can H3N2 Flu Virus Lead To Another Pandemic? Dr Shahid Jameel Explains

H3N2 is not a new virus. In fact, cases of the virus first peaked in 1968, and it's been around since then.

In 2021, even at its peak, around 30 cases of H3N2 were recorded per week. However, this time around, around 60 cases per week are being recorded.

Why are we seeing a surge in cases of the variant in India now?

"I think what has happened between 2021 and 2023 is that if you recall in 2021, many of us were still wearing masks. In 2023, we not wearing masks. So we were getting this indirect protection," says Dr Shahid Jameel.

"Since we did not get much flu in 2020 and 2021 because of masking, many people's immunity against flu went down because there was so little population infection. And as a result of that, we are seeing now that cases are going up," he adds.