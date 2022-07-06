Fresh COVID-19 Clusters Emerge in China, Including in Shanghai and Beijing

China on Tuesday, 5 July, reported 353 active COVID-19 infections in the mainland, of which 112 were asymptomatic cases and 241 were symptomatic cases.

The overall case load is still small by global standards, but any further rise in cases could result in the imposition of strict prevention measures under the nation’s 'dynamic COVID zero' policy.

A significant cluster is developing in Shanghai, the country’s financial hub housing 25 million residents.