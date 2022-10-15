How to Cope With Allergy Season: All Your FAQs Answered

Because the symptoms of seasonal allergies can overlap with those of the flu, and even COVID, it can be hard to differentiate between the three just by symptoms.

The easiest way to know if you have COVID is to take an RT-PCR test.

As for distinguishing between allergies and the flu, Dr Mehra says "with allergy, you are less likely to have fever. It’s a seasonal phenomenon."

Flu on the other hand, he explains "is generally accompanied by fever, body pain, and myalgia."