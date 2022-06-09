Seasonal Allergies: Some Food That Help Get Rid of Allergic Symptoms

Know some food you can eat to reduce allergic symptoms
(Image: iStock)
Every third person today is allergic to certain food items or suffers from other seasonal allergies like hay fever or allergic rhinitis. There are two ways to prevent or fight these allergies. We can either exclude certain allergy-causing food from our diet or include food that help fight those allergies.
There are various medicines and OTCs on the market that can reduce allergic symptoms but people can experience side effects as well. Therefore, we can make use of natural ways and diet is the simplest way to take care of our health.
People must know that seasonal allergies only occur during certain parts of the year like spring or summer. They develop as a result of immune system overreacting to allergens. The symptoms can include congestion, sneezing, and itching.
Certain foods when consumed during the allergic phase can reduce nose-dripping and eye-watering. These foods also help in reducing inflammation and boosting the immune system. Here are 5 foods that can help you fight seasonal allergies.
Allergic reactions include symptoms like inflammation, swelling, and irritation in the nasal passages, eyes, or throat. Ginger is a plant root that can help reduce these symptoms naturally.
Ginger has been used for thousands of year as a natural remedy for various health problems, like nausea and joint pain. Ginger contains antioxidative, anti-inflammatory phytochemical compounds which are beneficial for combating seasonal allergies.
Research also proves that ginger has the potential to suppress the production of pro-inflammatory proteins that result in reduced allergic symptoms.
Dried ginger or fresh ginger has same anti-inflammatory capacity and we can use them in variety of dishes like stir fries, curries, baked goods, or ginger tea.
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons, limes, berries, etc are rich in vitamin C and we have known the positive effects of vitamin C on the overall health and immunity of a person.
According to Healthline, vitamin C prevents the common cold, shortens the duration of the cold, and reduces allergic symptoms as well. Consumption of food items rich in vitamin C has shown to decrease allergic rhinitis, and irritation in the upper respiratory tract.
Turmeric has been a constant medicine and spice in the Indian kitchen and people have been using it for home remedies and treatments since ages.
It is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse and its active ingredient curcumin has been linked to reduced symptoms of various inflammation-driven diseases. It also minimises symptoms of swelling and irritation caused by allergic rhinitis.
Turmeric can be consumed in the form of pills, tinctures, or teas and can even be eaten in foods. Make sure you use black pepper in these recipes if you want effective results because pepper increases the bioavailability of curcumin by up to 2,000 percent.
Tomatoes are also an excellent source of vitamin C which has proved to be an essential nutrient. According to FoodData Central, one medium-size tomato contains about 26 percent of the daily required value of vitamin C.
Moreover, tomatoes contain lycopene, antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and can be absorbed in the body easily when it’s cooked, so choose canned or cooked tomatoes for more effective results.
Onions are naturally rich in quercetin, a bioflavonoid that is the main ingredient of health supplements sold on the market.
According to PubMed, research suggests that quercetin acts as a natural antihistamine that reduces the symptoms of seasonal allergies. Moreover, onions contain other anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds and for that reason, they can never be a wrong choice for curing allergies.
Raw red onions have the highest concentration of quercetin, followed by white onions and scallions. You should remember that onions should be eaten raw for maximum benefits. You can include them in salads, dips, sandwiches, etc. Onions are also prebiotic-rich foods that are important for a healthy gut and immunity.