Heart Arrhythmia: Symptoms, Types, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Heart arrhythmia is a condition of irregular heartbeat that happens when the electrical signals coordinating the heart's beats cannot function properly. The faulty signaling may cause the heart to either beat too fast, too slow, or irregularly.

Heart arrhythmia may feel like the heart is fluttering or racing, which is often not a problem but it may result in life-threatening signs and symptoms. It is normal for the heartbeat to differ from time to time – like the heart beats faster after a workout and beats slowly while a person is asleep. Let's have a detailed understanding of the condition with the help of symptoms, types, diagnosis, and treatment.