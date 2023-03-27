What Is Metabolic Syndrome? The Precursor to Many Lifestyle Conditions

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of medical conditions that occur together and increase the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.
(Photo: The Quint)
With life becoming fast-paced, hormonal balance can often go for a ride with increased stress in people.
But did you know that hormonal imbalance in your body or increased hypertension can increase the risk of a stroke?
There's even a term for it – metabolic syndrome, defined as a cluster of medical conditions in your body.
FIT spoke to Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, GI, Bariatric and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, and Dr Priyamvada Tyagi, Consultant, Endocrinology, Max Hospital, Patparganj, to answer all your questions.
What is metabolic syndrome? At what age does it usually start?
Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of medical conditions that occur together and increase the risk of heart diseases, stroke, fatty liver disease, and diabetes. These conditions include:
High blood pressure (hypertension)
High blood sugar levels (insulin resistance or diabetes)
High levels of triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood
Low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (the "good" cholesterol) in the blood
Impaired glycemia
Abdominal obesity (excess fat around the waist)
Apart from these conditions, lack of physical activity or a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome.
Dr Prasad explains,
However, it can also occur in children and young adults, particularly those who are overweight or obese.
The exact age at which metabolic syndrome starts can vary depending on various factors such as genetics, lifestyle, eating habits, hormonal imbalance, etc.
Which organs are affected the most because of this syndrome?
Metabolic syndrome can impact your
Heart
Liver
Pancreas
This is because the damage caused by high blood pressure, cholesterol, and insulin resistance can cause harm to blood vessels and elevate the chances of a heart attack or stroke.
How can it be treated?
Consuming a diet that is low in processed food, sugar, and unhealthy fats and rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein can help manage metabolic syndrome.
Apart from lifestyle changes, medications may be necessary to manage the symptoms of metabolic syndrome.
How can one try preventing metabolic syndrome through diet and lifestyle?
Here are some ways to prevent metabolic syndrome:
Maintain a healthy weight
Exercise regularly
Limit alcohol consumption & avoid smoking
Manage stress
Get regular health check-ups
Is there another way to treat metabolic syndrome apart from lifestyle changes?
Dr Prasad shares that people struggling with metabolic syndrome also opt for bariatric surgery.
Bariatric surgery can actually help with weight loss and improve metabolic health by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing blood pressure, decreasing inflammation, and improving lipid metabolism.
All of this doesn't just help relieve the patient of their pain but also decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. In the long-term, surgery might also help patients wean off medication for hypertension.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)