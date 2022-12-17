Want to Lose Weight? Don’t Eat Less, Eat Right: 5 Foolproof Tips to Know

I believe giving up some food totally is the most difficult advice to follow and stick to - which is why I never suggest this. Instead of looking at foods as good or bad, take a non-diet approach.

I am an eternal optimist; that’s how I function. Plus my years of practice have taught me that saying a blatant, rigid no (to a food) does not work, it only goads people to cheat, so a better way is to ensure that good habits crowd out the bad ones.

Don’t give up foods that are calorific, simply cut them to size. So eat everything but definitely practice balance, variety and moderation.

For example, instead of deciding to stop eating the bread pakora in the evening during the office tea break, a better idea would be to factor in a healthier version of a bhelpuri (or a fruit chat) there, you’ll be happy, and the purpose will get solved too.