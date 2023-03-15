In Photos: How Women Can Benefit From Kegel Exercises

A fun fact about kegel exercises is that one can do them anytime and anywhere.
(Photo: iStock)
In the world of cardio and strength exercises, the term "kegel" might not hold the same level of popularity. But that doesn't change how helpful it is.
Kegel exercises help in making our pelvic floor muscles stronger.
Having a weak pelvic floor can result in various problems that affect the bowel and bladder of a person.
While going through menopause the estrogen levels shift, and it can lead to lower blood flow in the pelvic region. Kegel workouts can help in avoiding that and keep the pelvic health maintained during menopause.
Kegel exercises can help in preventing urinary or faecal incontinence during and post pregnancy.
Kegels can help in limiting the symptoms and aggravation of a pelvic organ prolapse which usually happens when the pelvic floor muscles or ligaments have been stretched or or become weak.
Pelvic floor muscles play a very important role when it comes to having an orgasm, and kegel exercises can help in enhancing the magnitude of an orgasm.
Performing kegel exercises during pregnancy can lead to having an easier birthing process. This happens because stronger pelvic floor muscles during pregnancy can help you in being able to control those muscles during labor and delivery.
Post hysterectomy recovery period, doing kegels is a very good way to regain pelvic floor and core strength.
Here's a fun fact about kegel exercises – it can be done anytime and anywhere (literally). Dr Pareen Dabholkar, a Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynaecologist tells us a few benefits of this form of workout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)