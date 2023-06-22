Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers: Symptoms, Causes, and Tips For Prevention

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are infectious diseases that can cause life-threatening illness. The symptoms can be mild or severe. They are so harmful that they can damage the walls of tiny blood vessels such that they will begin to leak and hamper the blood's ability to clot. This further causes internal bleeding that is not life-threatening, but the diseases of viral hemorrhagic fevers include:

Dengue

Ebola

Lassa

Marburg

Yellow fever

These diseases usually affect people living in tropical areas. There is no cure for viral hemorrhagic fevers. There are vaccines and ways to prevent the few types. Let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and prevention methods of viral hemorrhagic fevers.