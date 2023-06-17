Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Peripheral Neuropathy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Peripheral Neuropathy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for Peripheral Neuropathy
Shivangani Singh
Fit
Published:

All you need to know about Peripheral Neuropathy

|

(Image: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>All you need to know about&nbsp;Peripheral Neuropathy</p></div>

Peripheral neuropathy is a term used for nerve diseases that cause damage to a specific subdivision of the nervous system. There may be different reasons that may cause peripheral neuropathy characterized by a wide range of symptoms in different body parts of the body.

Your nervous system consists of two parts- the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. The brain and spinal cord are two components that make up the central nervous system while all the other nerves in your body make up the peripheral nervous system. It includes nerves that travel from your spinal cord and brain.

Peripheral neuropathy refers to any condition that affects your peripheral nerves. Peripheral nerves are farthest from the central nervous system and any damage to them often shows the earliest and since they cause the most severe effects.

Peripheral neuropathy is common and about 2.4% of people globally suffer from a form of peripheral neuropathy. The percentage rises higher among people aged 45 and older, it is somewhere between 5% to 7%. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for peripheral neuropathy.

Also ReadBrain Tumor: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Peripheral Neuropathy: Causes

Many types of neuropathy are “idiopathic,” meaning the cause is unknown and different conditions may trigger it. According to Mayo Clinic, some causes include:

  • Chronic kidney disease is caused due to an imbalance of salts and chemicals.

  • Injuries like broken bones and tight plaster casts can also put extra pressure on the nerves

  • Infections like Shingles, HIV infection, Lyme disease, and viral illnesses cause nerve damage.

  • Guillain-Barré syndrome can trigger the symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy.

  • Autoimmune disorders can rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) can also be the reason

  • Some kinds of cancer like lymphoma and multiple myeloma may also be the cause

  • Chronic liver disease

  • Excessive alcohol intake

  • Certain medications, chemotherapy, and HIV treatment drugs

  • B12 or folate vitamin deficiencies

  • Exposure to toxins like insecticides and solvents

Peripheral Neuropathy: Symptoms

The symptoms of sensory neuropathy include (Cleveland Clinic):

  • reduced sensation of vibration and touch

  • hypersensitivity

  • increased pain or inability to feel pain

  • inability to detect changes in heat and cold

  • difficulty with coordination and balance

  • burning, stabbing, lancing, boring, or shooting pains

Common symptoms of motor neuropathy include:

  • muscle weakness

  • muscle wasting

  • muscle twitching and cramps

  • muscle shrinking

Symptoms of Autonomic neuropathy may include (Healthline)

  • problems with sweating

  • heat intolerance

  • problems with bowel or bladder control

  • problems with blood pressure

  • problems with swallowing

Also ReadPeripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Peripheral Neuropathy: Diagnosis

Peripheral Neuropathy can be diagnosed with the help of a person’s medical history like information about the symptoms, details about a person’s life, potential environmental exposures, and any risks of infectious or neurological diseases.

Your doctor may also take a physical and neurological exam that may help him identify any nerve damage. Potential tests include nerve conduction velocity (NCV) and electromyography (EMG).

A doctor may also perform a nerve biopsy in cases of suspected autonomic peripheral neuropathy.

For some types of neuropathies, like nerve compression, a person can also get a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan or a computed tomography (CT) scan.

Peripheral Neuropathy: Treatment 

  • Try maintaining nerve health by following a healthy lifestyle like exercising, eating healthy, keeping a healthy weight, correcting any vitamin deficiencies, and avoiding alcohol or smoking.

  • Managing blood sugar levels in case of diabetic neuropathy

  • Taking immunosuppressive drugs for an autoimmune disorder

  • Removing the exposure to a suspected toxin

  • Using hand and foot braces to help cope with a physical disability from motor symptoms.

  • Medications include medicines for epilepsy, antidepressants, Duloxetine, and prescription skin patches for temporary, localized pain relief.

  • Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, which help control milder pain.

  • Topical ointments and creams to ease pain

Also ReadFungal Meningitis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT