Peripheral Neuropathy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

All you need to know about Peripheral Neuropathy
(Image: iStock)
Peripheral neuropathy is a term used for nerve diseases that cause damage to a specific subdivision of the nervous system. There may be different reasons that may cause peripheral neuropathy characterized by a wide range of symptoms in different body parts of the body.
Your nervous system consists of two parts- the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. The brain and spinal cord are two components that make up the central nervous system while all the other nerves in your body make up the peripheral nervous system. It includes nerves that travel from your spinal cord and brain.
Peripheral neuropathy refers to any condition that affects your peripheral nerves. Peripheral nerves are farthest from the central nervous system and any damage to them often shows the earliest and since they cause the most severe effects.
Peripheral neuropathy is common and about 2.4% of people globally suffer from a form of peripheral neuropathy. The percentage rises higher among people aged 45 and older, it is somewhere between 5% to 7%. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for peripheral neuropathy.
Many types of neuropathy are “idiopathic,” meaning the cause is unknown and different conditions may trigger it. According to Mayo Clinic, some causes include:
Chronic kidney disease is caused due to an imbalance of salts and chemicals.
Injuries like broken bones and tight plaster casts can also put extra pressure on the nerves
Infections like Shingles, HIV infection, Lyme disease, and viral illnesses cause nerve damage.
Guillain-Barré syndrome can trigger the symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy.
Autoimmune disorders can rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) can also be the reason
Some kinds of cancer like lymphoma and multiple myeloma may also be the cause
Chronic liver disease
Excessive alcohol intake
Certain medications, chemotherapy, and HIV treatment drugs
B12 or folate vitamin deficiencies
Exposure to toxins like insecticides and solvents
The symptoms of sensory neuropathy include (Cleveland Clinic):
reduced sensation of vibration and touch
hypersensitivity
increased pain or inability to feel pain
inability to detect changes in heat and cold
difficulty with coordination and balance
burning, stabbing, lancing, boring, or shooting pains
Common symptoms of motor neuropathy include:
muscle weakness
muscle wasting
muscle twitching and cramps
muscle shrinking
Symptoms of Autonomic neuropathy may include (Healthline)
problems with sweating
heat intolerance
problems with bowel or bladder control
problems with blood pressure
problems with swallowing
Peripheral Neuropathy can be diagnosed with the help of a person’s medical history like information about the symptoms, details about a person’s life, potential environmental exposures, and any risks of infectious or neurological diseases.
Your doctor may also take a physical and neurological exam that may help him identify any nerve damage. Potential tests include nerve conduction velocity (NCV) and electromyography (EMG).
A doctor may also perform a nerve biopsy in cases of suspected autonomic peripheral neuropathy.
For some types of neuropathies, like nerve compression, a person can also get a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan or a computed tomography (CT) scan.
Try maintaining nerve health by following a healthy lifestyle like exercising, eating healthy, keeping a healthy weight, correcting any vitamin deficiencies, and avoiding alcohol or smoking.
Managing blood sugar levels in case of diabetic neuropathy
Taking immunosuppressive drugs for an autoimmune disorder
Removing the exposure to a suspected toxin
Using hand and foot braces to help cope with a physical disability from motor symptoms.
Medications include medicines for epilepsy, antidepressants, Duloxetine, and prescription skin patches for temporary, localized pain relief.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, which help control milder pain.
Topical ointments and creams to ease pain
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)