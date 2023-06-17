Peripheral Neuropathy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Peripheral neuropathy is a term used for nerve diseases that cause damage to a specific subdivision of the nervous system. There may be different reasons that may cause peripheral neuropathy characterized by a wide range of symptoms in different body parts of the body.

Your nervous system consists of two parts- the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. The brain and spinal cord are two components that make up the central nervous system while all the other nerves in your body make up the peripheral nervous system. It includes nerves that travel from your spinal cord and brain.

Peripheral neuropathy refers to any condition that affects your peripheral nerves. Peripheral nerves are farthest from the central nervous system and any damage to them often shows the earliest and since they cause the most severe effects.

Peripheral neuropathy is common and about 2.4% of people globally suffer from a form of peripheral neuropathy. The percentage rises higher among people aged 45 and older, it is somewhere between 5% to 7%. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for peripheral neuropathy.