National Dengue Day 2023: History, Significance, Symptoms, and Prevention

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year with an aim to raise awareness about vector-borne disease and so that people can take steps to prevent the spread of diseases. Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organizes different events to observe National Dengue Day.
Dengue is a viral disease caused by the dengue virus types DENV, 1–4 serotypes DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. It is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito which bites during day hours and the infected person develops symptoms 3-14 days after the bite.
Let's know more about the history, significance facts and quotes about National Dengue Day 2023.
National Dengue Day 2023: History & Significance
Dengue outbreaks are common in India thus the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officially announced the annual observance of National Dengue Day on 16 May with an aim to educate more people about dengue and encourage them to follow preventive measures to stop its spread.
Dengue remains endemic to more than 100 countries thus this day helps people to understand the consequences of the disease and helps them take measures to prevent its spread.
National Dengue Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease at a national level and to do so the government organizes various programmes for disease surveillance and public education so that people are well aware of the symptoms, causes, and prevention.
National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms & Prevention
As dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, people are encouraged to remove stagnant water and use mosquito repellants. Everybody should participate in National Dengue Day to safeguard themselves and others from this deadly dengue disease.
According to the Doctors of Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of dengue include:
Nausea
Rash
Aches and pains (pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)
Belly pain, tenderness
Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours)
Bleeding nose or gums
Vomiting blood or blood in the stool
Restlessness
Fatigue
Now here are a few ways to prevent the onset of disease:
Wear full sleeve clothes.
Use mosquito nets while sleeping
Spray mosquito and insect repellents in the surrounding areas
Avoid the collection of stagnant water, it can become a breeding place for mosquitoes.
Avoid moving around grassy areas at night
