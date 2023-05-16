National Dengue Day 2023: History, Significance, Symptoms, and Prevention

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year with an aim to raise awareness about vector-borne disease and so that people can take steps to prevent the spread of diseases. Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organizes different events to observe National Dengue Day.

Dengue is a viral disease caused by the dengue virus types DENV, 1–4 serotypes DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. It is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito which bites during day hours and the infected person develops symptoms 3-14 days after the bite.

Let's know more about the history, significance facts and quotes about National Dengue Day 2023.