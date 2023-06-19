West Nile Virus: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment

West Nile virus is an infectious disease that is caused by microscopic germs (called a virus) that can make you feel sick. The disease is spread by mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus that can bite the skin of people or animals, such as horses, and give them a fever.

Generally, West Nile virus causes minor or no symptoms. and only in severe cases, it can cause a dangerous neurological infection (an infection in your nerves and brain). A neurological infection can pose a serious threat to your health. Let's learn more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of West Nile Virus