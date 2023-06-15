Fungal Meningitis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Meningitis is a condition in which the protective lining around the brain and spinal cord becomes swollen. This protective lining is known as the meninges and swelling in this part is a serious issue. The swelling occurs when the germs enter the body and infect the fluid around the brain and spinal cord.

Fungal meningitis is a rare and serious type of meningitis. It develops from a fungal infection that reaches the brain and spinal cord, primarily affecting people with weakened immune systems.

Now, we have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of fungal meningitis in detail.