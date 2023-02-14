Valentine's Day | 'Kuch To Hua Hai...': What Happens To Your Brain When In Love?

If you’ve ever been in love, you might be familiar with a sort of a euphoric feeling, one that you don't get tired of easily. You feel like you finally understand what Javed Akhtar wrote about in the iconic Kal Ho Na Ho (2003) song Kuch To Hua Hai.

Your heart might start beating faster, you might have trouble breathing when the person is around you, and you might even spend a few sleepless nights thinking about the person you love.