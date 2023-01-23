‘My Relationship With Him Is a Feeling’: Deepika Padukone on Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone opened up about Shah Rukh Khan and working with him in Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Deepika Padukone who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Pathaan recently spoke about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand on Yash Raj Film’s YouTube channel on Monday, 23 January. The interview was titled ‘Pathaan conversations with Deepika Padukone’.
Deepika spoke about her love for Shah Rukh Khan and how she won't be able to find words to describe her relationship with him and more. She said:
"We have had the opportunity to work in different kinds of movies together. And to see both of us in this space was very exciting for me. I think it’s the same for him as well," she added.
She also spoke about how difficult it was to shoot the 'Besharam Rang' song, her diet in the film and more.
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan, also stars John Abraham in a lead role and it is all set to hit theatres on 25 January.
This would mark Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth film together as a lead pair. They have previously worked in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.
