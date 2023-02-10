Promise Day 2023: Date, How to Celebrate Special Day in Valentine's Week

Promise day is the fifth day of the valentine's week and we are all excited to celebrate the week and month of love as the valentine's day approaches. Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February and the valentine's week celebration kickstarts on 7 February 2023 with the last day on 14 February.

On the occasion of promise day, lovers make promises to stay together in happiness and troublesome time. They commit to a relationship and make sure to not let the lows separate them. When a person makes a promise, they commit to a loyal and trust worthy relationship. Let's know the ways in which we can celebrate promise day 2023.